Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
1921 - 2019
Jane Young Obituary
Young, Jane
April 29, 1921 - July 24, 2019
Jane Young, age 98, passed away peacefully at the Sun City Lifepath Hospice House on July 24, 2019. Jane was born on April 29, 1921 in Caperton, West Virginia. She moved to Sarasota, Florida in February 1958 and lived there until recently residing with her son in Valrico, Florida.
Jane was a homemaker and enjoyed spending her spring and summer in Waynesville, North Carolina, at their vacation home, with her husband Luther. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther J. Young.
Jane is survived by her son Ronald W. Young of Valrico, Florida, her beloved grandchildren, Jason Young (Danielle), Krista Long (John), and Malorie Young, along with her great grandchildren, Kaley Young, Jacob Young, Willow Long, and Caleb Long.
She was a charter member of the Sarasota St. Johns United Methodist Church and was a devoted Matriarch of the Riley, Sims and Young Clan. Her joy of life was immense, and she will leave a lasting legacy to all family and friends who had the fortune to be part of her life, including nieces Jo Couillard, Deanna Sims, nephew Larry Sims and cousin Jean Schurman.
Friends and loved ones are invited to join in celebration of her life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. with the service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at the Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, Florida, 34232.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019
