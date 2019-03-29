|
Cola, Janet Adams
Aug. 15, 1937 - Mar. 22, 2019
Janet Adams Cola was born in Miami, FL on August 15, 1937. She passed away in Sarasota, FL on March 22, 2019. Her parents were James Emmitt Payne & Juanita Love Williams Payne. Janet was a proud graduate of Miami Senior High School where she was the head majorette of the Million Dollar Band in both her junior and senior years. Janet attended The University of Florida & was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. After earning her MRS degree at Florida by marrying Bob Adams, a fellow Gator, Janet became a mother of 2 children; Sharon & Glenn. Janet was a native Floridian, a Miami Dolphin & Florida Gator fan, she worked for Paine Webber in Ft. Myers, FL, and relocated to Sarasota, FL after her divorce & retirement.
Janet married Alfredo Cola, MD in 2003. During their 15 year marriage, Janet was able to travel the world with Alfredo. Alfredo loved to travel and he loved to travel with Janet, sharing with her many places that he had visited previously. They had a wonderful love affair and both felt lucky that in their later years, they had found love again.
Janet was predeceased by her son Glenn and her second husband, Dr. Alfredo Cola.
Janet was a lifelong cat lover & owner. It would make both she & her beloved, Gracie, happy if donations were made in Janet's memory to either The Humane Society of Sarasota County, 2331 15th St., Sarasota, FL 34237 or to the Cat Depot, 2542 17th St., Sarasota, FL 34234.
Janet is survived by one daughter, Sharon, her husband Keith, and 3 grandchildren; Mitch, AJ, & Lily. There will be no public services.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019