Azzoni, Janet
Aug 12, 1929 - Nov 9, 2020
Janet Elderkin Azzoni, 91, passed away in her sleep on November 9, 2020 at her home in Englewood, Florida.
She was born in Philadelphia and raised in Princeton New Jersey. She graduated from Miss Fine's School and Vassar College and subsequently earned a Master's Degree in Medecine at Columbia P&S where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa and a Valedictorian.
She served as a physician in Surinam and in the Suffolk County School System. She was a keen investor and worked in real estate sales in Long Island and retired in 1991. She and her husband raised three children in Huntington, New York before moving to Englewood, Florida upon retirement.
Janet enjoyed fishing and boating on the Maine Coast, Opera, protecting turtles for the Coastal Wildlife Club and watching tennis matches.
She is survived by her three children; Margaret and her husband Patrick, Michael and his wife Hilary, Kip and her husband Mark and her seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Kate and George Elderkin, her brothers Pat and John Elderkin, her husband Alfred.
No service is planned at this time due to the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to continue the family's support in veteran causes Global Compassion In Action EIN number 76-0831093, Mailing address: c/o Kip Doyle 7762 N. Sheridan Rd. Chicago IL 60626 or to the Coastal Wildlife Club, 6365 Manasota Key Road, Englewood, Florida 34223.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
.