Stange, Janet "Jan" Eileen Edger
Jan 25, 1935 - May 6, 2019
Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 25, 1935, Jan passed away at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota, Florida on May 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Anna Savisky, her beloved husband, Curtis Stange, her sister, Evalyn "Lynn" Probst, and nieces Elizabeth, Leslie, and Sharon Probst.
Jan moved to Florida 1977 after a 20-year teaching career in PA and worked for Charles Schwab and Merrill Lynch investment companies as a licensed adviser until she officially retired in 2005. She is survived by her sister, with whom she invited to live with her 5 years ago, Dorothy "Dodie" Shumsky, her nephews, Michael and Gary Probst, David and Daniel Shumsky, great-nieces, Amy Upholz, Emily Probst, Hannah and Rebekah Shumsky, great nephew, Joshua Probst, and many friends.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins have lost one of their biggest fans! Jan was an auxiliary member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2756 where she made many wonderful friends. Per Jan's request, there will be no viewing. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are through National Cremation & Burial Society. The family wishes to thank Dr. Sy Rabins and the doctors, nurses and staff at Doctors Hospital for their exceptional, compassionate care of Jan.
"Life's race well run, Life's work well done, Life's victory won, Now cometh rest."
Published in Herald Tribune from May 9 to May 12, 2019