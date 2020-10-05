1/1
Janet Elliott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elliott, Janet
Apr 30, 1935 - Oct 2, 2020
Janet Elliott of Bradenton, FL died on October 2, 2020 at the Lakewood Ranch medical center's she was born in South Hampton England on April 30, 1935. She is survived buy a daughter Karen (Peter) King of Saint Petersburg, Florida; son Dr. Richard Carr (Kristina) of Rosendale, New York; sister Penny Toogood of Chicago, Illinois; daughters Tisha Rainsberg, Jo Elliott , Karen Elliott, and Cindy Kuhms. All from Jewett Ohio. Jan was originally from Southampton England and was a member of the American Legion, the Wilkinson branch of eagles, she has lived in Sarasota for many years and was a retired nurse. She also has many grandchildren throughout the USA we will all miss her terribly she was loved by many people. Toale Brothers Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved