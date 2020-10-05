Elliott, Janet

Apr 30, 1935 - Oct 2, 2020

Janet Elliott of Bradenton, FL died on October 2, 2020 at the Lakewood Ranch medical center's she was born in South Hampton England on April 30, 1935. She is survived buy a daughter Karen (Peter) King of Saint Petersburg, Florida; son Dr. Richard Carr (Kristina) of Rosendale, New York; sister Penny Toogood of Chicago, Illinois; daughters Tisha Rainsberg, Jo Elliott , Karen Elliott, and Cindy Kuhms. All from Jewett Ohio. Jan was originally from Southampton England and was a member of the American Legion, the Wilkinson branch of eagles, she has lived in Sarasota for many years and was a retired nurse. She also has many grandchildren throughout the USA we will all miss her terribly she was loved by many people. Toale Brothers Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



