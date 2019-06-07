|
|
Marine, Janet
Nov 20, 1924 - Jun 4, 2019
Janet C. Marine, 94, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12th, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Sarasota, Florida.
Funeral arrangements by Wiegand Brothers Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter Cathy Marine of Sarasota, FL, son, Andy Marine of Sarasota, FL, his wife Colleen; grandchildren Alex and Caitlin (Gil Carr), and great granddaughter, Eleanor Carr.
Janet grew up in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and attended the University of Nebraska earning a Bachelor's Degree in French and Spanish. She met and married her husband, Don in 1947 and they moved to Hawaii where he continued his computer-related Army job as a civilian after WWII. After two years in the islands, they moved to Bismarck, North Dakota, where both children were born. In 1953, Don was recruited by R.L. Polk & Co. of Cincinnati, Ohio, where Janet became an active member of the Mt. Washington Methodist Church. In 1964, the family relocated to Troy, a Detroit suburb, where Janet worked several jobs including almost twenty years as Secretary to the Director of Special Education for Troy School District, the position from which she retired in 1985.
Janet and Don moved to Florida full time in 1987. Janet volunteered at the Gulf Gate Library, then at the Jacaranda Library before returning to Sarasota in 2013 to live at Bay Village. Janet loved to travel. By her mid-seventies she had visited countries on five continents, visited 6 of the 7 wonders of the world and spent many months in Australia exploring Sydney and Melbourne.
Janet will be remembered for her amazing pies – especially the calamondin pies she baked for church events and fund raisers. She enjoyed swimming, playing bridge, and socializing with friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Trinity United Methodist Church of Sarasota or .
Published in Herald Tribune from June 7 to June 8, 2019