T R Jetty Funeral Home Inc
512 James St
Clayton, NY 13624
(315) 686-2414
Janet Mary Ventura Hanyak


1943 - 2020
Janet Mary Ventura Hanyak Obituary
Hanyak, Janet Mary Ventura
Mar 25, 1943 - Apr 10, 2020
Janet Mary Ventura Hanyak left this world Friday April 10th, 2020. She was 77 years old (Really she was just OVER 35!) and was born March 25th, 1943 in Syracuse, NY.
She lived and grew up in Syracuse where she went to high school at Cathedral and she met her husband James Hanyak. They married and settled in Potomac, MD where she became a property appraiser and spent many years building a successful Estate Sale Liquidation business in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area. After retiring, they lived the majority of the year on her beloved River in Thousand Island Park, NY. and the really cold months in Englewood, FL. Jan would spend all her time in Florida talking about and preparing to get back to the River each year as quickly as possible. After all, home is on the River.
She raised 3 children and was the best Mother, Wife and Friend that any person could ever want.
She leaves behind her husband and confidant of 54+ yrs James Joseph Hanyak. Her 3 children, Jennifer H. Hull (Morgan Hull and Caleb Travers)
James J. Hanyak Jr. and Jason M. Hanyak & Wife, Kimiko Hanyak.
Services will be held sometime this coming Summer 2020 in Clayton, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wellesley Island Fire Department
P.O. Box 250, Wellesley Island, NY 13640. Contact Number: 315-427-0678.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
