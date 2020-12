Mayer, Janet

May 1, 1932 - Nov 2, 2020

Janet Mayer, 88, of Sarasota, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on November 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James, and is survived by her children, Susan Miles (Dennis), Lisa Guadagnino (Frank), and Philip Mayer (Deborah Woodburn), seven cherished grandchildren and five adored great-grandchildren. Janet had a zest for life and was always planning a new adventure. She was beloved by her family and friends and her lively spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Interment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.



