Janet Miller
1932 - 2020
Miller, Janet
Janet Virginia Miller, 87, passed in to the arms of Jesus on August 24, 2020. She was born September 9, 1932 in Harrisonburg, Virginia to the late Menno and Cornelia (Wenger) Showalter.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband John Henry Miller just 2 years ago; sisters, Ruby Grove and Anna Lee Rhodes; brothers, Charles Showalter & James Showalter.
While growing up, Janet started coming to Sarasota with her parents for the winters back in the 1950's and met her husband John Henry Miller. She loved to travel, camp, sing, go to auctions and antique shopping. She sang for the Mennonite Hour radio station in Harrisonburg, Virginia. They purchased a summer home in Broadway, Virginia and enjoyed the beautiful mountains of Virginia for many years.
Left to cherish her memory; her daughter, Candace Knepp and her husband Jackson; son, Barry Miller; granddaughters, Bridgitte and Megan Knepp.
UPDATE: There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 am at Bethel Mennonite Church. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be made in Janet's honor to the Lakewood Retreat Church Camp, 25458 Dan Brown Hill Road, Brooksville, Florida 34602 or to the Gator Wilderness Camp, 44930 Farabee Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982. Memories and condolences may be left online at www.MFHcares.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
