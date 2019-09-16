|
O'Brien, Janet "Jane"
May 14, 1937 - September 14, 2019
Janet (Jane) O'Brien was born on Mary 14, 1937 in Glen Cove, NY and died on September 14, 2019 in Venice. Florida. She was the daughter of William J. Wanser and Ruth Anna Wanser. Jane was one of four children, William E. Wanser, Ruth Ann Wanser, and Townsend Ambrose Wanser who are now deceased.
She was married to her husband Joseph R. O'Brien. Their sixtieth wedding anniversary would have been on July 30, 2020. She is also survived by her loving daughter Susan D. O'Brien who also resides in Venice.
Jane grew up in Oyster Bay, NY where so many Wanser families resided. She graduated from St. Dominics High School, and then continued her education at Mrs. Skinner's school for legal secretaries. She loved to sing in the church choir and help the nuns at school. After she married Joe, they moved to Port Washington and during their thirty years there she taught quilting and was an active member of the Plandome Ladies Club. She later became a customer representative for Publishers Clearing House.
When they both retired in 1996, they moved to Shelter Island on the eastern end of Long Island. There Jane became a volunteer at Eastern Long Island Hospital where she served for twelve years in Community Development and was an officer on the auxiliary board. She loved working at the hospital's annual golf outing and enjoyed seeing the players each year. Jane joined the Lions Club on Shelter Island and later the Venice Lions after they moved there in 2011. She and Joe always loved Shelter Island and in the years before their retirement they stayed there as guests of Janet Carlson and Connie Williams.
A memorial mass will be said at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on September 24th at 10:00 and her ashes will be buried in her family plot in Oyster Bay. If you wish to make a donation in her name, please send it to Our Lady of Lourdes Church or the Venice Lions Club.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, 2019