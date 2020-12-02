1/1
Janet Pierson
1941 - 2020
Pierson, Janet
May 3, 1941 - Nov 30, 2020
Janet Pierson of Nokomis, FL passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 30, 2020. She was born May 3, 1941 in Chelsea, MA to Charles and Mary Small. She was widow of Raymond Pierson. Janet was a very loving mother of four children, Kimberly Garcia (David), Mike Henderson (Andrea), Kelley Henderson, Jeff Henderson (Jennifer), loving sister to Wesley Small (Sally), Charles Small (Frances), and Linda Crawford (Fredrick). She was very loved by 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and a large extended family.
Janet's life was all about family and the many friends she made throughout the years while living in Maryland and Florida. She was described by many as fun loving, witty, and kind with a huge heart.
The family will have a private service at this time. A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for May 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made to the American Cancer Society in her memory.

Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
