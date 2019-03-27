|
Polman, Janet
Oct. 19, 1927 - March 26, 2019
Janet Polman, 91, a transplanted New Englander who enjoyed a 25-year retirement in Sarasota and Bradenton, died Tuesday afternoon surrounded by her family at the Tidewell Hospice facility in Lakewood Ranch.
A farewell service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, 912 53rd Avenue (Route 70) in Bradenton. A reception will follow. Burial will be next week at the Sarasota National Cemetery, where her late husband, Ronald, was interred in 2017.
Mrs. Polman (nee Janet Katz) was born on Oct. 19, 1927 in Hartford, Conn. and lived for 35 years in Longmeadow, Mass. until she and her husband moved to Sarasota in 1994. In Longmeadow, she raised three children while working in jobs she loved: helping special needs children at the Willie Ross School for the Deaf, aiding teachers in the local school system, and running a museum shop in nearby downtown Springfield. In Sarasota, she indulged her many passions: friends, art, theater, orchestra, books, movies, and the beach.
She is survived by her sister, Carol Kopelman of Sarasota; three children, Richard, of Philadelphia, Jeffrey, of Los Angeles, and Mitchell, of Washington D.C.; two daughters-in-law, Elise Vider of Philadelphia and Carmen Patti of Los Angeles; three grandchildren, Joshua of Philadelphia, Kelly, of San Francisco, and two great-grandchildren, Miles and Sophie, of Philadelphia.
Contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Fla. 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019