|
|
Garrubbo, Janet Sue
Jan 22, 1944 - Oct 16, 2019
Janet Garrubbo, daughter of the late Carmine and Susie Arace of Irvington New Jersey, passed away Wednesday October 16, 2019 in Sarasota FL. Janet was preceded in death by her late husband Joseph Garrubbo and brother Carmine Arace. She is survived by her brother Dr. Richard Arace and the late Marge Arace. Cynthia Davis, daughter (Michael Davis), Joseph Henry, son. (Monica Henry) Kirk Henry, son. 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Her best friends Mary Anne Peggy. And all her friends she made in Florida and who she left behind in New Jersey. Janet's greatest pride were her children and grandkids. She wasn't scared of leaving, she knew God was waiting for her with open arms. There will be a service on Friday October 25 at 1:00 at The Church of St. Patrick, 7900 Bee Ridge Rd. (east of I-75) anyone who knew her are more than welcome to come. A catered reception will follow services. Flowers and condolences can be sent to the Church of St. Patrick, 7900 Bee Ridge Rd. Sarasota, FL 34241.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019