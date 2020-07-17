1/1
Janice B. Harris
1938 - 2020
Harris, Janice B.
Aug 1, 1938 - Jul 12, 2020
Janice B. Harris died peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 12, 2020 with family by her side. She was born August 1, 1938 to Alfred and Ruth Buell in Cushing, Oklahoma. Janice, her brother Jon and their parents moved to Sarasota in 1953 where Janice met the love of her life, Bud, at Sarasota High School. After dating through high school and college, they were married in July of 1960.
She spent her life devoted to her family and creating a home filled with love. Grandkids in the pool, family gathered around the table, and a football game on the TV are what made her the happiest.
Janice exemplified a love of family, the importance of faith, and the graciousness of a good hostess to all who knew her.
She is survived by the family she loved so dearly; her husband Bud, her children; Kathy (Lee), Robin (Harry), Jon (Heather), David (Helen), and Leigh (Tom), along with 15 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janice's memory to the Salvation Army or the Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center.
For online tributes please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com



Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
