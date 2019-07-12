|
McCallister, Janice L.
Jan 22, 1938 - July 10, 2019
Janice L. McCallister, 81, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Kingsport, Tennessee, was born on January 22, 1938 and passed away peacefully at the Sarasota Hospice House on July 10, 2019.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph D. McCallister, and her parents, Fred K. Pyle and Alberta Shelton.
Janice is survived by her two children, Angie McCallister and Doug McCallister, Jr. (Catalina), her two brothers, George Pyle of Lakeland, Florida, and Charles Pyle (Beverly) of Winter Haven, Florida, her grandchildren, Clayton Wanless, Doug McCallister (Jackie), Calvin Swart (Jessica), and Mike McCallister, two great-grandchildren from Sarasota, and several nieces and nephews.
Janice was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She loved to shop, travel, and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a seasoned hair stylist who helped her children to follow in her footsteps into becoming remarkable hair stylists. Janice was loved by all who had met her.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held for immediate family and friends. In lieu of flowers, any memorials or gifts should be sent to: Sarasota Hospice House, 5957 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238, or the Ronald McDonald House, 13551 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando, Florida 32827.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 12 to July 14, 2019