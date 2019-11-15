|
Reckard, Janice Lee
November 7, 2019
Janice Lee Reckard (Thorpe) was born on November 29th, 1939 in Brier Hill, Pennsylvania, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 7th, 2019. Jan grew up in Uniontown, Pennsylvania and graduated from North Union High School - Class of '57 - where she met the love of her life, James D. Reckard. They were married on September 6th, 1958 and this year celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.
Jim and Jan raised their family in McDonald, Ohio. Jan was the consummate mother and homemaker. She had a flair for decorating and fashion and created wonderful meals and holiday memories. In addition to being an amazing mother, Jan worked alongside her husband Jim to build a successful State Farm Insurance agency in Niles, Ohio. In 1991, a promotion took the couple to the Centerville/Dayton area. There, Jan immersed herself in the community and their home became a gathering place for friends and fellowship.
Throughout her life Jan loved to travel, and with her husband and family, she saw the world. Her favorite journey took her to the Holy Land where she "walked where Jesus walked."
Retirement brought pleasurable years in Sarasota, Florida, where Jan pursued her many interests and made treasured friends. She loved reading, crossword puzzles,
walking the beach, Broadway musicals, helping the homeless and doting on her beloved dog Bella but her greatest passion was for God's word. She was actively involved in several bible studies, serving the Lord for many years as a leader in BSF International (Dayton, Ohio) and as a class administrator of Community Bible Study (Sarasota). She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Sarasota.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jim Reckard; her children, Cari Fallen (Howard Akey), Shari Ellis (Larry) and Jason Reckard (Kerry); her brother Robert Thorpe and many nieces and nephews. "Nana" will be dearly missed by her seven grandchildren, Lauren Ellis, James Fallen (Amy), Abby, Jared (Haley Garris), Jacob, Emily and Jack Reckard.
A celebration of Jan's life will be held on January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., First Baptist Church of Sarasota 1661 Main Street, Sarasota, FL 34236.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church or online at https://www.FirstSarasota.org
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019