1/1
Janice Millard
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millard, Janice
Jun 17, 1938 - Sep 10, 2020
Janice Margaret Millard, 82, passed away on September 10, 2020. Janice was born in Waterbury, CT and resided in Sarasota for the past 20 years. Janice was active throughout her life, beloved by family, friends, and loved cooking and baking for all. Preceded in death by her parents Clayton and Doris Latimer; brother John Latimer; son Jeffrey Hickerson. She is survived by brother David Latimer and wife Katie; son Michael Ward; daughter Robin Baumann and husband Neil; son Craig Hickerson and wife Kimberlie; grandchildren Jacob, Lucas, Caleb, Angela, Nichole and Shawn; and great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Private services will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved