Millard, Janice

Jun 17, 1938 - Sep 10, 2020

Janice Margaret Millard, 82, passed away on September 10, 2020. Janice was born in Waterbury, CT and resided in Sarasota for the past 20 years. Janice was active throughout her life, beloved by family, friends, and loved cooking and baking for all. Preceded in death by her parents Clayton and Doris Latimer; brother John Latimer; son Jeffrey Hickerson. She is survived by brother David Latimer and wife Katie; son Michael Ward; daughter Robin Baumann and husband Neil; son Craig Hickerson and wife Kimberlie; grandchildren Jacob, Lucas, Caleb, Angela, Nichole and Shawn; and great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Private services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store