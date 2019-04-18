|
|
Saunders, Janice R.
April 1, 1930 - April 17, 2019
Janice Randall Saunders, a long-time resident of the Venice area, died Wednesday, April 17th at the Tidewell Hospice House in Englewood.
Born on April 1, 1930, in Portland, Maine, Janice graduated from Deering High School, and attended Northeastern Business College. She continued her education at the University of Maine, from which she received a Bachelor of Science in Education, summa cum laude, in 1973 and a Master of Library Science in 1976. Janice was married to Woodbury Dow Saunders (1930-2014) for 56 years. They had two children, Kimberly Ann (married to Thomas Potter) and Woodbury Dow Saunders, Jr. ["Barry"] (married to Katherine Saunders). In addition to Kim and Barry, Janice is survived by five grandchildren [Woodbury Dow Saunders, III, Hallie Saunders Paxton, Elyse Margaret Saunders, Christian Woodbury Saunders, and Thomas Colton Potter, and four great grandchildren. A graveside service will take place at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday, April 19, at 1:30pm. A more detailed obituary may be found on the Farley Funeral Home website.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019