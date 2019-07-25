Home

Janice (Grogan) Watson

Watson (Grogan), Janice
Feb 27, 1926 - July 21, 2019
Janice Watson was born in Hagerstown, MD on February 27, 1926 and passed away July 21, 2019. She resided in Venice, Florida since 2008. She is preceded in death by her parents Rhoda and Rosser Grogan, her sister A. Betty Frey. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, John S Watson, 2 sons, Stephen Ross (Pam) Watson and John Daniel (Kim) Watson. 5 Grandchildren, Brittany (Abi), Steve Jr, Rachel, Alexis (Chad), and Connor, all of Colorado. 4 Great Grandchildren. Sister, Barbara Hamman of Osprey, Florida. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 25 to July 26, 2019
