Weiss, Janis Henderson

Jul 14, 1934 - Oct 16, 2020

Janis Elaine Weiss, née Henderson, died October 16, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida at the age of 86. She is survived by three children Robert (Benedita), Amy, Shayna Connelly (Chris), five grandchildren Jorge Cecilio (Amy), Michael and Sofia Weiss, Angus and Ailsa Connelly, one-great grandchild Madalena Cecilio and twin brother Richard Henderson.

Born on July 14, 1934 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, she graduated from the University of Missouri and was president of the Delta Gamma Sorority her junior year. She earned a PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Iowa at a time when few women were in the program and became a prominent figure in Minnesota higher education. A colleague stated that she held every job in the Minnesota State system except football coach. She was counselor, institutional researcher, associate dean, dean, associate vice chancellor and vice chancellor. In all, she devoted 45 years in service to education at Macalester College, North Hennepin Community College and the Minnesota State System.

In retirement she remained involved in her community. She was an avid art glass collector and active in the Southwest Florida Glass Art Alliance. She played bridge, was a member of New Floridians and the Sarasota chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. At Freedom Village she served on the resident council and was a representative for the good neighbors program. She leaves behind good friends in all the places she lived.

At her request no memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to Pilchuck Glass School or Tidewell Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store