Maxham , Janis
Oct 11 1944 - Apr 10 2020
Janis Maxham lived a very blessed life. Marrying Her soulmate and love of her life Edwin J Maxham (John) in July 1970. They had three children, John 49, Jason 46 and Jeff 43. She will be missed by all that have been fortunate to know her life here on earth. She was and most definitely still is very spiritual and is now in the next step of her journey.
Born in Utica, New York though she started her married life in Montpelier Vermont where she was a home health RN and partner in Maxham Corner Store before relocating to Sarasota Florida where she continued her career and found a passion in spirituality.
Jan is a loving grandmother that will be missed by Nathan, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, Jessie, Jake and Jalyn. Also by her amazing daughters in law Janet and Joann.
There will not be a formal funeral but if you wish to contribute to help end the horrible disease of dementia, please do so to the Roskamp Institute, at 2040 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, FL 34243 in her memory.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020