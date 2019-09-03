|
|
Klinger, Jarrod S.
Jun 20, 1978 - Aug 31, 2019
Jarrod "Jay" Klinger, 41, of Florahome, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka following an extended illness.
Born in Sarasota, he lived in Florahome for 16 years, coming from Sarasota. He worked as a car salesman and was also a chef. He enjoyed selling, flea markets, cooking and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father Ray Carlson.
He is survived by his mother, Charlene S. Klinger of Florahome; a stepfather, Bob Trueschel; two sons, Cameron Ray Klinger of Florahome and Marcus Krick of Bradenton; a brother, Jason Klinger of Florahome; a sister, Amber Sherrel of St. Simons Island, GA; and a half-sister, Audrey Carlson of Branford.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.
Messages of encouragement or sympathy may be expressed in his online guestbook at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com.
Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019