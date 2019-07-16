|
|
Potter,
Jason Christian Owen
Jan 31, 1967 - Jul 10, 2019
Notice of Jason Potter's Celebration of Life Service:
Jason Christian Owen Potter, 52, of Bradenton, passed away July 10, 2019. Jason was the proud father of Hallie, his precious and cherished daughter, whom he loved with all his heart. Hallie was the shining light and love of Jason's life. Jason, son of Tommy and Margaret, will be honored with a memorial visitation from 10 - 11:00 AM on July 20, 2019, with a memorial service following at 11:00 AM at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43 St W, Bradenton, Florida 34209. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 16 to July 18, 2019