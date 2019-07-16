Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
For more information about
Jason Potter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Christian Owen Potter


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Christian Owen Potter Obituary
Potter,
Jason Christian Owen
Jan 31, 1967 - Jul 10, 2019
Notice of Jason Potter's Celebration of Life Service:
Jason Christian Owen Potter, 52, of Bradenton, passed away July 10, 2019. Jason was the proud father of Hallie, his precious and cherished daughter, whom he loved with all his heart. Hallie was the shining light and love of Jason's life. Jason, son of Tommy and Margaret, will be honored with a memorial visitation from 10 - 11:00 AM on July 20, 2019, with a memorial service following at 11:00 AM at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43 St W, Bradenton, Florida 34209. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 16 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now