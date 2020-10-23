1/1
Jason Michael Ward
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ward, Jason Michael
Feb. 12, 1982 - Oct. 20, 2020
Jason Michael Ward, 38, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Venice, Wisconsin and North Carolina died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Venice Bayfront Regional Hospital. Jason was born February 12, 1982 in Sarasota, Florida the son of Gina (Wytkewicz) Myers and the late Michael Robert Ward. Jason loved the outdoors, fishing, working on cars, making people laugh and was always a prankster with many friends and family. Jason along with his mother Gina is survived by siblings Michael, Cody, Catherine, and Cierra; children Riley, Ayva and Ellasyn; grandparents Hilda, Roger, and Mary. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and three cousins. Jason was preceded death by Grandfather Howard.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved