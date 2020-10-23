Ward, Jason MichaelFeb. 12, 1982 - Oct. 20, 2020Jason Michael Ward, 38, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Venice, Wisconsin and North Carolina died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Venice Bayfront Regional Hospital. Jason was born February 12, 1982 in Sarasota, Florida the son of Gina (Wytkewicz) Myers and the late Michael Robert Ward. Jason loved the outdoors, fishing, working on cars, making people laugh and was always a prankster with many friends and family. Jason along with his mother Gina is survived by siblings Michael, Cody, Catherine, and Cierra; children Riley, Ayva and Ellasyn; grandparents Hilda, Roger, and Mary. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and three cousins. Jason was preceded death by Grandfather Howard.