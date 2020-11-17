Sliwa, Jay Henry

Mar 2, 1964 - Oct 27, 2020

Jay Henry Sliwa, age 56, of Sarasota FL, passed away October 27, 2020. In honor of Jay Henry, a Celebration of life will be held by his Daughter Amber Fountain and Son In Law Dwayne Fountain on Saturday December 5th. 2020 2 PM. at Lido Beach in Sarasota FL. There will be a sign indicating the celebration by the entrance near the Lido Beach pavilion. Jay Henry was a loving & cherished Father as well as Grandfather to Isaac and Lila Grace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store