1/1
Jay Henry Sliwa
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sliwa, Jay Henry
Mar 2, 1964 - Oct 27, 2020
Jay Henry Sliwa, age 56, of Sarasota FL, passed away October 27, 2020. In honor of Jay Henry, a Celebration of life will be held by his Daughter Amber Fountain and Son In Law Dwayne Fountain on Saturday December 5th. 2020 2 PM. at Lido Beach in Sarasota FL. There will be a sign indicating the celebration by the entrance near the Lido Beach pavilion. Jay Henry was a loving & cherished Father as well as Grandfather to Isaac and Lila Grace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved