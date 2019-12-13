|
|
Longacre, Fr. Jay K,
Dec 15, 1934 - Dec 1, 2019
Father Jay Kennard Longacre passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Rau Longacre; sister, Judith Longacre; children Kim, David, Seth, Timothy and Dawa; 5 grandchildren as well as his close, extended Nepalese family. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Martha's Catholic Church on the corner of Fruitville and Orange Avenue in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019