Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Longacre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fr. Jay K Longacre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fr. Jay K Longacre Obituary
Longacre, Fr. Jay K,
Dec 15, 1934 - Dec 1, 2019
Father Jay Kennard Longacre passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Rau Longacre; sister, Judith Longacre; children Kim, David, Seth, Timothy and Dawa; 5 grandchildren as well as his close, extended Nepalese family. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Martha's Catholic Church on the corner of Fruitville and Orange Avenue in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -