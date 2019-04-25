|
Melton, Jayne
April 29, 1957 - April 23, 2019
Jayne Melton, 61, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Bradenton, FL, died on April 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:30am to 10:30am on April 27, 2019, at Shannon Funeral Home, Town Chapel, 1015 14th St W, Bradenton. Services will be held at 10:30am at Shannon Funeral Home, Town Chapel with Internment to follow at Fogartyville Cemetery, Funeral arrangements by: www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
