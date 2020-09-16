1/
Jean A. Leta
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leta, Jean A.
Mar 5, 1925 - Sep 6, 2020
Jean A. Leta 95, of Sarasota, FL died on September 6, 2020. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Formerly from Williamsport, PA. She moved to Sarasota, 30 years ago. Jean worked in retail and always had a flair for fashion and decorating. She was the daughter of Theodore and Myrtle Ruth Kaiser.
Surviving are her son, Antonio, his wife, Amy and her granddaughters, Angela and Gina.
At Jean's request there will be no service. To honor her life, raise a glass of champagne and toast the good memories. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared www.wiegandbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved