Leta, Jean A.
Mar 5, 1925 - Sep 6, 2020
Jean A. Leta 95, of Sarasota, FL died on September 6, 2020. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Formerly from Williamsport, PA. She moved to Sarasota, 30 years ago. Jean worked in retail and always had a flair for fashion and decorating. She was the daughter of Theodore and Myrtle Ruth Kaiser.
Surviving are her son, Antonio, his wife, Amy and her granddaughters, Angela and Gina.
At Jean's request there will be no service. To honor her life, raise a glass of champagne and toast the good memories. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
