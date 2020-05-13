Or Copy this URL to Share

Privat, Jean A.

May 17, 1924 - May 6, 2020

Jean A. Privat, 95, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died on May 6, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00AM on May 15, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.



