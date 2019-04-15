Home

Feb 21, 1941 - Feb 16, 2019
Jean Cassel Kittredge, 77, passed away in Sarasota. A family memorial will be held at Lake View Cemetery, Ithaca NY.
Jean was born to Robert J and Margaret (Cassel) Kittredge in Jamestown, NY. She was a nurse practitioner specializing in geriatrics and graduated from Keuka College (BSN) and the University of Arizona (MSN). She practiced in Ann Arbor MI, Escondido CA, and Richmond VA before retiring to Sarasota. Jean was married to Michael H Moore in 1966.
Jean is survived by her sons Douglas K Moore (David Huff), Andrew K Moore (Thea Ryan); her sister Arden K Perez; her grandchildren Joshua R Moore and Lydia R Moore, her nieces Sara B Perez-Mulholland, Chelsea A Perez.
You may contact the family at: Moore Family, 156 Mountain Ave, Summit, NJ 07901. In place of flowers donations in Jean's memory can be directed to Keuka College, Nursing program, 141 Central Avenue, Keuka Park, NY 14478 - 315-279-5000.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2019
