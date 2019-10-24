|
|
Giammarco, Jean Elaine
Nov 28, 1934 - Oct 11, 2019
Jean Elaine Giammarco (Mrs.Sonny) 84 of Sarasota and Cape Cod passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband Gaetano (Danny), brother, Raoul Ross of Cape Cod and children Douglas Giammarco (wife Kim), Wendy Silva and Deborah Thole of Southwest Florida and Russell Giammarco of Cape Cod. Grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicholas, Katrina, Steven, Jonathan, Lydia, and Jacklyn. Many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jean was born in Providence R.I. to the late Lydia Bacon and Wilfred Hawrigan and was the sister of the late Irene Flynn-Theriault, Doris Kenney, Dorothy Avilla, Rosetta Castro, Rita Kosten, Anita Murphy and Beatrice Paquette.
Jean and Dan raised their family on Cape Cod for 20 years. They moved to Sarasota FL. and started a successful 15-year business named Sonny's Italian Ices. Jean lived a healthy lifestyle participating in aerobic programs especially Boot Camp, at the YMCA and enjoyed sunset walks and speed walking along the water at Marina Jacks. Highlights were, camping with Dan in their RV at Fort Wilderness, Disney World, volunteering at the Van Wezel as usher/team leader for 15 years and serving as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Martha's Church. Jean enjoyed playing Bingo, all kinds of puzzles and computer games, and was an avid shopper of the latest fashions. Her happiest times of the year were decorating for holidays, Christmas being her favorite showing off her large collection of Hallmark Santa statues. Jean was easy to talk to, and always made one feel content and happy with her words of wisdom, her beautiful smile and her amazing laugh. She was strong, sensitive, sensible and a great role model that will carry on through generations to come. Funeral mass will be held at St. Martha's Catholic Church in Sarasota on November 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Interment is private. Contributions to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota will be appreciated.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019