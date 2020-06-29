Hayes, Jean Elsbeth
October 9, 1926 - June 23, 2020
Jean Elsbeth Hayes (Nee Wettling) passed away with Jay Harlan Hayes, her devoted husband of 66 years, by her side. Affectionately known as Grammy Jean, she was the loving mother to Peter Hayes (Katie), Catherine Sander (Todd), and Christopher Hayes (Jeanne) and grandmother to nine and great-grandmother to four. Beloved daughter to the late Elsie and Fred Wettling. Jean was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey. In her early years she was the executive secretary to the President of New Jersey Blue Cross. Jean and Jay met by accident when she was struck be Jay's errant golf shot. He apologized and asked to take her to dinner which eventually led to their marriage on September 18, 1954. They started their family in New Shrewsbury, New Jersey and then moved to Cincinnati, Ohio. She was not afraid to try things and even took up horseback riding in her forties, played golf regularly, enjoyed her morning crossword puzzles, was an avid reader and loved her daily walks. She was a passionate fan of both the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. She was an enthusiastic supporter at her children's swim meets and baseball games. She treasured spending time with her fun-loving Sunday Waterford brunch group. Her family found comfort in her saying what a blessed life she lived. Her unending support, love, loyalty, and sense of humor will be truly missed by all who knew her, especially by Jay, who considered her his best friend. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.
Donations can be made in Jean's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.