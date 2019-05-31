|
|
Freeman, Jean
Oct. 23, 1922 - May 31, 2019
Jean Fish Freeman passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida. She was the daughter of Theresa Broida Fish and David Fish of Youngstown, Ohio.
Jean was married for 55 years to Paul Ralph Freeman, who died in 1998. Later Jean moved from Youngstown with her high school sweetheart, Calvin Routh, where they spent the next 18 years enjoying the Florida sun and the next visit from her daughters and grandchildren.
Always fit and athletic, Jean was an avid golfer who took up walking in her later years. She continued to work daily crossword puzzles and watch tennis and golf to the very end.
She is survived by het three daughters, Barbara Palmer (Terry) of Glenview, IL; Nancy Schwachter of Arlington, VA; and Lynn Skolnick of Kiamesha Lake, NY. She had four grandchildren: Stacey Pristas, Jared Palmer (Lisa), Jeffrey Schwachter (Vicki), and Dan Schwachter (Heather). She also had five great grandchildren: Ryan and Jack Pristas, Johanna and Nina Schwachter, and Madelyn Palmer. She is survived by many nieces and nephews who all gathered last year in Sarasota to celebrate her 95th birthday.
Graveside services will be held on Monday June 3, 2019, at 11:00 am, at El Emeth Granada cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.
Donations in Jean's memory can be made to Aviva, 1955 N Honore Ave, Suite B1, Sarasota, FL 34235.
Cocktails at 5:00!
Arrangements are being handled by The Shriver-Allison-Courtley-Weller-King Funeral home.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 31 to June 1, 2019