Jimerson, Jean H.
Dec. 12, 1926 - Aug. 7, 2019
Jean H. Jimerson, 92, of Sarasota, FL, died on August 7, 2019. At Jean's request, there will be no services. Survived by daughter, Bonita Tuttle; grand daughter, Tamara Tuttle; two great grandchildren, Skye and Jesse Williams; and her always loving dog, Thumbelina. Also to remember her, she leaves a lifetime long friend, Yvonne Doucett, of Sarasota.
Jean was born in Ithaca, NY and following high school moved to Ann Arbor Michigan where she met and married Roy Jimerson Jr. They later moved to Newark Valley, NY and spent the majority of their married life, before moving to Herndon, VA and finally reuniting the family in Sarasota, FL. She volunteered for many years at both Van Wezel Hall and Sarasota Meals on Wheels. In later years, she crisscrossed the country several times playing golf at most of the countries great golf courses. Her family called this her "magical mystery tour".
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sarasota Meals on Wheels, Lime Avenue, Sarasota; Sarasota County Humane Society, 15th Street, or Sarasota Tidewell Hospice, Rand Blvd, Sarasota, who rendered such excellent care to her in her final days.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019