Iltis, Jean
November 10, 1929 - April 8, 2019
She was born Jean Eleanor Hallman in Pottstown PA and was daughter of Howard and Margaret Hallman. She had one brother who we called Uncle Jimmy and who passed a few years ago. Mom attended and graduated from Juniata College in Huntington, PA. where she majored in home economics and nutrition. She met Pop Pop Pete during WW II while working for the Pennsylvania RR. Dad was in the army and was passing thru Harrisburg PA and it was love at first sight – well as least for Pop Pop. Mom was pretty conservative so she made Pop Pop work for it. Dad was a smooth talker and finally convinced her to marry him which happened June 4th 1944 at the Conventry Brethern Church in Pottstown PA. They were married for 73 and a half years – WOW! Mom was the consummate homemaker and the best cook ever (just ask anybody who was lucky enough to have partaken of her art). We often would kid her about making a career in baking. Her fried chicken and breaded pork steak were out of this world and are what all the kids would request on their birthdays. She could make gravy that would knock your socks off !!!!!!!! and her pies, cakes, and Christmas cookies are legendary in the Iltis Family. Mom loved her 3 boys Pete, Jeff and Steve (Lisa) and her daughter Dorothy. She was pretty much a by the book traditionalist and was the bedrock of our family. You'll never meet a better example of loyalty, common sense, dedication, stability and was passionate for what she believed. She was very religious and made sure we all went to Church each Sunday. After her children were grown, Mom had a brief career as a bank teller at Philadelphia National Bank in Pottstown. She and Dad retired to Florida in 1982 and settled in the Foxwood Community in Englewood FL in 1983. She seemed to blossom there, participating in the Fox Belles dance troupe, playing bridge, tennis, and swimming. She amassed over 3,000 miles swimming every day and had only given it up this past November due to her failing heart. Mom left a legacy of 4 wonderful children, 9 terrific grandchildren – Jennifer, Christopher, Julie, Claudia, Matt, Mark, Mike, Jed and Meredith, and 11 young whipper snappers/great grandchildren and lots of great recipes .She had a wonderful and remarkable memory and could recount captivating stories as far back as her childhood at the young age of 98+! She was so looking forward to being reunited with Pop Pop Pete and sons Pete and Jeff! We wish you Peace and Love Mom. Give Dad, Pete and Jeff a hug from all the ILTI left here on earth!!! You are lovingly remembered and honored. Memorial Services will be held on Friday April 26 at 11:00 am at Community Presbyterian Church, 405 South McCall Rd Englewood, FL 34233.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019