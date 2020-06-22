Tosto, Jean M.
Nov 25, 1922 - Jun 19, 2020
Jean M. Tosto, 97, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on Jun 19, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Port Charlotte, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.