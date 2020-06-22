Or Copy this URL to Share

Tosto, Jean M.

Nov 25, 1922 - Jun 19, 2020

Jean M. Tosto, 97, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on Jun 19, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Port Charlotte, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte Chapel.



