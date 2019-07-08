Home

Jean Marie Hanson


1926 - 2019
Jean Marie Hanson Obituary
Hanson, Jean Marie
Mar. 15, 1926 - June 25, 2019
June Marie Hanson, 93, of Sarasota, FL, died on June 25, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Palmer "Bill"; children, Gwen (Frank) McGrath, Lynne (Terrence Hines), William, and Carol (Richard) Rojahn. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Jean was born and raised in Wausau, WI and moved to Manitowish Waters, WI, when she married Bill. They relocated to Barrington, IL and raised their family there. Sarasota was their winter home for many years before they made it their permanent home. Jean was a domestic engineer with a passion for bridge and golf.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 8 to July 9, 2019
