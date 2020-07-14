1/1
Jean Rockwell Jacob
1922 - 2020
Jacob, Jean Rockwell
Oct 22, 1922 - Jul 9, 2020
Jean Rockwell Jacob passed away at home surrounded by her family in Sarasota, Florida. Jean was born in New York, New York to Sidney and Grace Rockwell. She had two brothers; Jerome and William.
Jean was one of the top ten Conover models in New York and graced the cover of Pageant Magazine and several others. Her all-American look and natural curly hair and sparkle in her eyes kept her always in demand.
Her career included: model, photographer, pilot, painter, movie actress, dancer, poet, and circus artist.
She married Lou Jacobs, the most gentle, humble, innovative master clown the world has ever known. She was a loving and caring wife and mother of two daughters who cherished her.
She will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her.
She will forever be remembered for her love of life, the twinkle in her eyes and her beautiful smile. God gave her a spirit with wings. May they carry her forth with love and peace eternally.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Lou (Ludwig) Jacob. She is survived by two daughters: Lou Ann Jacob Barreda (Jorge Barreda) and Dolly Jean Jacob (Pedro Reis),
two grand children: Lou Jacob Barreda and Julia Barreda Braren (Kellen Braren), one great granddaughter: Kellena Grace Braren, nieces: Alicia Rockwell and Patti Rockwell and their families.
Jean's life will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18th at the Sailor Circus Arena, with entombment following in Sarasota Memorial Park. Face masks will be provided to those in need. For those wishing to participate virtually please use the following link: https://youtu.be/5goSuXswO3Q. To share a memory please visit www.toalebrothers.com. Jean's arrangements have been entrusted to the original Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
