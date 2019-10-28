Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation Church
2901 Bee Ridge Rd.
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Voto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Voto


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Voto Obituary
Voto, Jean
Nov 18, 1933 - Oct 22, 2019
Jean Marie Voto, 85, passed away peacefully October 22, 2019 in Sarasota, FL with her family by her side.
Jean was born November 18, 1933 in Ellwood City, PA to the late Pasquale "Patsy" and Maria Giovanna "Jennie" DiMasi. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a devout Catholic and member of Incarnation Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Louis A Voto Sr., her son Louis A Voto Jr., and three of her sisters, Margaret Esposito, Theresa Fiorante and Elizabeth "Betty" Schotsch.
Left to carry her memory are her two daughters, Mary Jane Voto and Jodi Lynn Walsh, her two sisters, Rose Marie Fox and Patricia "Patty" Zuk as well as 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Incarnation Church, 2901 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34239. A celebration of life will be held in New Castle, PA at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now