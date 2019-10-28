|
|
Voto, Jean
Nov 18, 1933 - Oct 22, 2019
Jean Marie Voto, 85, passed away peacefully October 22, 2019 in Sarasota, FL with her family by her side.
Jean was born November 18, 1933 in Ellwood City, PA to the late Pasquale "Patsy" and Maria Giovanna "Jennie" DiMasi. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a devout Catholic and member of Incarnation Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Louis A Voto Sr., her son Louis A Voto Jr., and three of her sisters, Margaret Esposito, Theresa Fiorante and Elizabeth "Betty" Schotsch.
Left to carry her memory are her two daughters, Mary Jane Voto and Jodi Lynn Walsh, her two sisters, Rose Marie Fox and Patricia "Patty" Zuk as well as 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Incarnation Church, 2901 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34239. A celebration of life will be held in New Castle, PA at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019