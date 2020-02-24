|
|
Washburn, Jean
Jun 1, 1943 - Feb 20, 2020
Juanita "Jean" Washburn, 76, of Venice, Florida formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Jean was born June 1, 1943 in English, Kentucky the daughter of the late Clarence and Nadine (Robbins) Tolliver. Jean is survived by her husband Herb of 51 years, son Bradley Washburn and wife Giselle; daughter Anna Harcharik and husband Todd; sister Donetta DuVall and husband Jamie and five grandchildren. Jean was an active member of the Southwest Florida Bluegrass Association, she enjoyed crocheting and loved spending time with her family. A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Farley Funeral Home, located at 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Burial for Jean will be private.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020