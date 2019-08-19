|
|
Jenkins, Jeanne Ann Callagan Yenerich
April 22, 1926 - Aug 16, 2019
Jeanne Yenerich Jenkins was born and raised in Sheridan, IL, the daughter of Ione Tuthill Callagan and Lloyd Harrison Callagan. She was a graduate of Serena, Il High School and a 1948 of North Central College in Naperville, IL.
She married George W. Yenerich on June 5, 1947 in Naperville, IL. He pre-deceased her on September 4, 1990. They lived in Naperville for 26 years, and in Milwaukee, WI 4 years.
Jeanne, George, and their daughter, Beth, moved to Sarasota from Naperville, IL in 1978. They were active members of Trinity UM Church and enjoyed the Sarasota community. They spent their summers in the beautiful northwoods at their cabin in Three Lakes, WI.
Jeanne married Carl Jenkins in November 1992. They moved to Sunnyside Manor several years later. They enjoyed traveling, church activities, and visiting family and friends. Carl passed away on April 13, 2016.
Jeanne is survived by her 4 children, Ann (Tim) Essig, Alan (Mary) Yenerich, Barbara (Bob) Stengard, and Beth Riley, and her step-daughter, Carla Jenkins Granger. She has 9 grandchildren, Susan, Sara, Laura, Amy, Jeffrey, Rick, Kristy, Emma and Daniel; and 8 great-grandchildren, all scattered around the US.
Services will be held at the Chapel at Sunnyside Manor on August 20, 2019 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sunnyside Manor Foundation Fund.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019