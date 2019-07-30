|
Richardson, Jeanne
Jan. 14, 1925 - July 28, 2019
Jeanne L. Richardson (nicknamed "Wendy" by her husband) died July 28, 2019 at the Tidewell Hospice Home in Englewood, Florida. She was 94. Born in Santa Monica and raised in the San Fernando Valley, she worked for a time as a dental assistant in Hollywood. She graduated from UCLA and went on to teach elementary school. She met her future husband, Ralph W. Richardson, on a blind date at a UCLA-CAL football game. Ralph, a Marine Corps veteran, joined the Foreign Service. Together Ralph and Wendy navigated international postings in Europe, Africa, and Latin America while raising four children. After retirement, they settled in a colonial row house in New Castle while Ralph pursued a second career at the Hagley Museum of History and Technology and Wendy volunteered for then-Congressman Tom Carper. They later moved to Venice, Florida.
Wendy enjoyed the company of her family and of her dog Sonny and her cat Muffin. She liked to work in the garden and to watch musicals and dog shows on TV.
Survivors include her husband Ralph, her brother Gary Lipking, and sons Bruce, Stephen, and Mark, daughter Karen Moylan, son-in-law Paul Moylan, daughter-in-law, Cathy Portje Richardson, grandchildren Jeremy Portje, Emma Richardson, and Samuel Richardson, granddaughter-in-law Amy Portje, great-granddaughter Miah Portje.
A vigil (closed casket) is to be held from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home (941-629-3141), 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Chatsworth, California.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to July 31, 2019