Thal, Jeanne
October 26, 1921 - December 11, 2019
Jeanne Lyon Thal, 98, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by her three children. Jeanne was born to John P. Lyon and Mary Emma Walker Lyon on October 26, 1921 in Robinson, Illinois. She was the last of her six Lyon siblings to pass. She married her husband of 71 years, William George Thal, in Alliance, Ohio on January 5, 1943. Two days following their wedding her husband left to serve in WWII in the South Pacific for three years. Jeanne worked and lived with her sister, Sally, during the war years. Jeanne and Bill then moved to the Chicago area where they raised their family in Elmhurst, Illinois. Her greatest love and achievement was raising her children in a loving home alongside her husband, Bill, the love of her life. Jeanne enjoyed playing golf at Medinah Country Club where they were members for over 40 years. She was able to play many golf courses around the Chicago area, in Florida and around the country including Pebble Beach. She was also an avid bridge player. Jeanne and Bill were excellent dancers and enjoyed ballroom dancing. She enjoyed traveling to many countries with her husband, family, and friends and loved to help plan many family birthday and anniversary celebrations for all the family. Most of all, Jeanne loved her husband and family. She was a wonderful role model as a wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma. She lived a great life in her 98 years, experienced much, and appreciated being able to stay in her home. We will all miss her so very much.
Jeanne is survived by her three children, Nancy Thal Frontczak(Michael), Brian William Thal(Mary), and Alan George Thal(Terrie); six grandchildren, Adam Frontczak(Kelly), Kelly Frontczak Estevez(Karlos), Travis Thal(Tara), Tyler Thal(Laura), Scott Thal(Jaclyn), and Eric Thal; ten great grandchildren, Addyson Frontczak, Carter Frontczak, Gabriella Estevez, William Estevez, Lucas Thal, Benjamin Thal, Gavin Thal, Ava Thal, Denver Thal, and Addelyn Edwards, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in Colorado where her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren reside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St, Sarasota, FL 34243 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020