Burgstiner, Jeannette

Dec 22, 1924 - Jun 17, 2020

One of the 1950s Siesta Key mothers, Jeannette Burgstiner, has passed away. Jeanne, to her friends, was born in New Martinsville, WV. She got tired of the icy Mid-west winters and moved to Miami in 1944. In 1952, she was courted by and married John C. Burgstiner. Seeking a smaller town with growth opportunities, they moved to Sarasota in 1953. With Jeanne taking care of the kids, house and bookkeeping, they worked together to start a marine construction business that is still running today under husband John's name. A long-time resident of Siesta Key, Jeanne held positions in civic and community organizations during the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s including Kiwanees of Sarasota, Golden City Woman's Club, Florida Federation of Women's Clubs, Neptune Ball, charter member of the Field Club, Sarasota Women's Club Service League, Junior Woman's Club, Trinity United Methodist Church and P.E.O. For those who remember what a "Grey Lady" was, Jeanne served as one at Phillipi Shores Elementary for eight years. Among other things, Jeanne was known for her thick red hair and beautiful smile. She loved music and could be found singing around the house or in the car. She was also a talented painter and artist which came in handy for numerous church, school and other organizational events. Surviving family members are daughter Susan; son Bill, his wife Dorothy, granddaughter Monica, her husband Chuck, great grandchildren Kayla and Perry; and, son John and great granddaughter Jesika. She was preceded by her husband John and youngest son David. An animal lover, Jeanne was very fond of a long-tailed cat named Tigger who is now living with Susan in Colorado where the absence of fleas makes him very happy. Tigger was adopted from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Animal Shelter. If you wish to honor Jeanne, please consider volunteering at the shelter, donating pet supplies, blankets or towels, or fostering or adopting an animal from there. You can also contribute by sending a check to Sheriff's Animal Shelter, 8451 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34241. A remembrance of Jeanne's life will be held in the near future.



