Malachowski,

Jeannette

Aug 19, 2020

Jeannette Malachowski, 89 of Sarasota passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Carla, family and friends. Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband Carl and son-in-law Jim Roque.

After a career as a Registered Nurse in Connecticut, she retired in Naples, Florida with her husband. While living in Naples, Jeannette was involved in various charitable organizations. In 2015, Jeannette and Carl moved to Sarasota to be closer to their family.

Jeannette had a wonderful life as a devoted wife, mother and mother-in-law. She will be remembered as a smart, generous and kind woman with a great sense of humor.

Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, Florida.



