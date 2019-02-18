|
Schmidt, Jeannie H.
Aug 23,1937 - Dec 03, 2018
A memorial service in Thanksgiving for the life of Jeannie H. Schmidt will be held on March 2, 2019 at 3:00pm at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera Street, Venice, FL 34281. Jeannie's husband, Robert "Bob" Schmidt, her son's Bryan and Brett Williams and extended family, invite our friends to join us in celebrating her life and for a reception to follow in Gray Hall immediately following her service.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, 2019