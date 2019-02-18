Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
508 Riviera Street
Venice, FL
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Gray Hall
Jeannie H. Schmidt


Jeannie H. Schmidt Obituary
Schmidt, Jeannie H.
Aug 23,1937 - Dec 03, 2018
A memorial service in Thanksgiving for the life of Jeannie H. Schmidt will be held on March 2, 2019 at 3:00pm at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera Street, Venice, FL 34281. Jeannie's husband, Robert "Bob" Schmidt, her son's Bryan and Brett Williams and extended family, invite our friends to join us in celebrating her life and for a reception to follow in Gray Hall immediately following her service.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, 2019
