Jeannine Carl "Lilly" Strom
1941 - 2020
Strom, Jeannine "Lilly" Carl
Oct 13, 1941 - Apr 27, 2020
Jeannine "Lilly" Carol Strom passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born in East Chicago Indiana and shared 58 wonderful years of marriage with Donald R Strom. She was the beloved mother of Donald (Heidi) Strom and Jennifer Strom. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren including DJ (Shawn) Strom, Josh (Paulina) Santiago, Matthew (Caitlyn) Zoeteman, David Zoeteman, Adam Zoeteman, and Sarah Zoeteman. She was a great-grandmother to Theo and PJ. She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jeannine loved to read but wouldn't hesitate to put her book down to take your phone call. She made sure her friends and family were never without a listening ear or funny story. Jeannine will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, Indiana in late summer. No local services are planned.



Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
