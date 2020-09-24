1/
Jeffrey Alan Morrison
Morrison, Jeffrey Alan
Sep 20, 2020
Jeffrey Alan Morrison, 57, of Nokomis, FL passed away Sep. 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Carol Morrison, his sister, Suzanne Condon, sister-in-law, Sharon Morrison, nieces and nephews and an aunt and uncle.
He was predeceased by his father, Leonard Morrison and brother, Daniel Morrison.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tue., Sep. 29, 2020 11:00am at Epiphany Cathedral. The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Epiphany Cathedral
