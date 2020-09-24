Morrison, Jeffrey Alan

Sep 20, 2020

Jeffrey Alan Morrison, 57, of Nokomis, FL passed away Sep. 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Carol Morrison, his sister, Suzanne Condon, sister-in-law, Sharon Morrison, nieces and nephews and an aunt and uncle.

He was predeceased by his father, Leonard Morrison and brother, Daniel Morrison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tue., Sep. 29, 2020 11:00am at Epiphany Cathedral. The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice.



