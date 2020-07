Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jeffry's life story with friends and family

Share Jeffry's life story with friends and family

Meer, Jeffry Jon

Mar 09,1959 - Jul 23, 2020

61, of Englewood, FL, passed away July 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving family and many friends. May he rest in peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store