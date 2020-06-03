Or Copy this URL to Share

Washington, Jehovah

Sep 22, 1947 - May 31, 2020

Jehovah Washington, 72, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 31, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 p. m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Visitation: Friday June 5, 2-4 p. m. at the Funeral Home.. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto..



