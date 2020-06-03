Jehovah Washington
1947 - 2020
Washington, Jehovah
Sep 22, 1947 - May 31, 2020
Jehovah Washington, 72, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 31, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 p. m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Visitation: Friday June 5, 2-4 p. m. at the Funeral Home.. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto..

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Westside Funeral Home
JUN
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Westside Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
